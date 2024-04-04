SESB electrical cables destroyed by fire

KOTA KINABALU (April 4): Hundreds of rolls of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) electrical cables were destroyed by a fire at a warehouse at Jalan Menggatal, Batu 7 Darau, Menggatal here today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Selvister Yamud said the electrical cables were kept in a 3.7-acre open space.

Also destroyed in the 12.50pm fire were an abandoned house, a transformers storage store, oil, pillar feeder machine and a building.

Fourteen teams from Lintas fire and rescue station, four teams from Kota Kinabalu fire station, and two teams from Penampang fire station were deployed to the location to control the blaze, he said in a statement.

Firefighters managed to control the flame by 5pm without any untoward incident.

The cause of the fire and total loss are under investigation, he said.