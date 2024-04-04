Social activist questions whether KK Mart arson attacks coordinated

KUCHING (April 4): Social activist Voon Shiak Ni has questioned whether the KK Mart petrol bombing incidents were coordinated by a mastermind to disrupt peace and harmony in the country.

She called for all to be alert to the possibility of a bigger agenda by extremists following the Molotov cocktail incident at KK Mart in Satok here on Sunday.

The first KK Mart petrol bombing happened at Bidor, Tapah on March 26, while the second was in Sungai Isap, Kuantan on March 29.

“In the event that the same bombing continues, it could mean a bigger agenda by certain quarters of the society.

“We are not sure whether the bombings are done by just unhappy individuals or dictated by a mastermind behind the issue of the socks controversy,” she said in a statement today.

Voon pointed out Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim had called on the people to keep calm on the socks issue and let the police and relevant authorities investigate and file the necessary charges.

She noted that KK Mart and founder Datuk Seri KK Chai had made a public apology and that legal action had also been taken against the top management of KK Super Mart Group.

She opined there is no reason for anyone to proceed with the criminal act of arson or petrol bombings of KK Mart outlets.

Voon cautioned that such undesired acts would cause harm and endanger the public.

“The act of bombings, one after another, is posing a threat to public security. If this continues, it would mean a bigger issue by extremists who are taking the opportunity to incite and instigate hatred and anger to cause religious tensions and disrupt peace and harmony,” she said.

Voon urged the Home Ministry to be more vocal on the issue to halt such dangerous acts from taking root in the country.

She also described calls to boycott KK Mart irresponsible as this would affect hundreds of employees nationwide.

“These employees are innocent and they are just working for a living. The recent acts of calling for boycott of business premises should also be restrained as it disrupts peoples’ livelihoods and this is not the way to go for a multiethnic nation,” she added.