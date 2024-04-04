STA commends S’wak govt’s efforts to advance Labour Ordinance amendments, require prior consultation

KUCHING (April 4): The Sarawak Timber Association (STA) has commended the state government for its persistent commitment in advancing amendments to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO) as well as continuous efforts in engaging with federal agencies to further refine the Ordinance.

STA honorary secretary Wong Ting Chung said this included the proposal for a provision requiring prior consultation for future amendments to the SLO, as recently clarified by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala in response to the Sarawak Bank Employees Union’s (SBEU) criticisms against the state government for lack of effort in amending the ordinance.

“As an industry, we earnestly seek the support of all stakeholders, including SBEU, in rallying behind the Sarawak government as they diligently tackle the crucial issues that lie at the heart of the state administration,” Wong said in a statement.

He said it is imperative that the state government be acknowledged for its steadfast commitment and forward-thinking measures in addressing and overcoming future challenges, specifically pertaining to the welfare and advancement of Sarawak’s workers.

“We recognise and commend the immense value and foresight embedded in the state government’s proposal for a consultation provision within the SLO.

“In this regard, we stand firmly behind the state government’s policy and decisions, appreciating the significant long-term benefits associated with incorporating the proposed provision,” he said.

He said STA reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to supporting the state government’s visionary initiatives aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of workers within Sarawak, thereby fostering progress and prosperity for the state.

Last month, SBEU slammed the state government for not amending the SLO even though the Employment Act has been amended twice – once in 2007 and again in 2021.

According to SBEU chief executive officer Andrew Lo, there is no excuse for the state not to amend the ordinance to be on par with the Employment Act in Peninsular Malaysia since a World Bank economist had called Sarawak a high-income state.

“It is a travesty that workers in Kelantan, controlled by PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) for decades, can enjoy better benefits and protection than workers in the high-income state of Sarawak,” Lo said.