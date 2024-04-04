Stop the incitement over ‘Allah’ socks issue, Abd Karim tells Umno Youth chief

KUCHING (April 4): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has urged Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh to stop inciting people over the KK Mart ‘Allah’ socks issue.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said Dr Muhamad Akmal’s actions will not help the country.

“Those who seem to be advocating, trying to create boycotts and things like that… you are only creating more stress to our nation. Whether you are from Umno or any party, don’t bother. Look at the nation as a whole.

“You can be the (Umno) Youth chief but you cannot play incitement this way, asking people to boycott this and boycott that. It is not very good to play up on racial sentiments,” he told a press conference at his office in Baitulmakmur Building II here today.

He said the recent Molotov cocktail attack on a KK Mart outlet here, the third of such incidents on the convenience store chain nationwide, was the last thing Sarawakians expected would happen in the state.

“Everyone knows that Sarawak is such a peaceful state and the level of tolerance among the people staying in Sarawak is very good compared to others.

“But even so, we cannot underestimate that things like this would not happen because outside, there just might be somebody who is slightly crazier than others. They just want to prove something like this probably to gain some kind of publicity,” he said.

He hoped that the police would “go right to the roots” to nab the culprit who carried out the heinous attack here.

“I know that at the national level, the Ministry of Home Affairs is trying to resolve this problem and not to let the issue escalate.

“However, I am quite puzzled by the slow pace of the matter being investigated as well as action being taken,” said Abdul Karim.

Dr Muhamad Akmal on Wednesday insisted on continuing his call to boycott KK Mart over the ‘Allah’ socks issue, in apparent disregard of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim’s call not to prolong the controversy.

The Umno Youth chief would not agree to call off the action and was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini, “Did the King ask to stop the boycott?”

In arguing that his boycott was not an express call to violence, he claimed that “the people have made their decision without any coercion”.

Sultan Ibrahim yesterday granted an audience to KK Mart Group founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan who apologised to the King for the controversy caused by the sales of the offending socks last month.