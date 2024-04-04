S’wak welcomes private companies, clinics as strategic partner to Kenyalang Gold Card

MIRI (April 4): The Sarawak government welcomes more private companies and clinics to cooperate with the Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKM) as a strategic partner to the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC), said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said this would contribute to better well-being and health of the elderly in the state as more rebates or discounts would be given by these private companies and corporate bodies through the KGC.

“The quantum of these rebates varies from three to 40 per cent. As for us at the ministry, we accept the amount of rebates that will be given, and there is even a small grocery store in Sarikei as a strategic partner which offers a three per cent rebate,” she said

She was speaking during the KGC plaque presentation ceremony to its latest strategic partner Klinik Jaya Medik here today.

According to Fatimah, a total of 275,130 KGC have been distributed throughout the state between 2020 and February 29, 2024.

“Of this total, 38,365 KGC cards have been distributed in Miri Division and KGC holders in Miri can get various privileges offered by 68 strategic partners throughout Miri Division, and as many as 578 strategic partners throughout Sarawak,” she said.

She assured that her ministry would continue efforts to add more partners in line with the state government’s plan to include health services in private clinics under the new KGC Plus initiative.

“It is very good for Klinik Jaya Medik to cooperate as a strategic partner and we will ensure that they will also be one of the strategic partners of KGC Plus later,” she added

Card holders are entitled to discounted prices and services under this programme in collaboration with KGC’s strategic partners from the private sector throughout Sarawak.

Klinik Jaya Medik director Dr Haizul Amri Mohd Dzulkafli said his clinic is offering a five to 10 per cent discount on various products and services.

Among the services provided are health consultation and treatment (diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia), wound care and treatment, wound suturing, blood sugar test, blood and urine test package, medical check up, urinary catheterization, changing NG tube and others including outpatient health procedures, he revealed.

Other strategic KGC partners in Miri include the Columbia Asia Hospital, KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital, several other clinics and pharmacies, and optometrist.

Under the KGC’s Bantuan Ihsan Kematian (BIK), a grant of RM3,000 is paid to the next-of-kin of the deceased card holder to cover the funeral costs.

Fatimah said a total of RM50,070,000 BIK has been paid out between 2020 and February 29 this year to 16,690 approved applications.

For the Miri Division, 1,297 BIK applications were approved with RM3,891,000 paid out accordingly.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Rosey Yunus, and Miri JKM officer Vivian Engkiong.