Tabling of Bill to amend S’wak Buildings Ordinance 1994 to be delayed, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (April 4): The proposed amendment to the Sarawak Buildings Ordinance 1994, will not be tabled during next month’s State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said he has been informed by the Sarawak Attorney General’s Chambers (SAGC) that the amendment Bill is not ready to be tabled.

“I met with the SAGC and told them that I wanted to table it in May, but they said they are not quite ready,” he said.

He was speaking during the launch of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) festive safety and fire awareness campaign this morning.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said as an elected representative, it is his duty to make sure the law is passed.

He said that with the amendment of the Ordinance, the ability to mitigate the risk of fire in any premises will be greatly enhanced.

“The amendment will also make Bomba’s work to be more effective,” he added.

In February, Dr Sim said the Bill was expected to be tabled in the DUN sitting in the middle of this year, and the new requirement would be introduced progressively starting with newly constructed houses.

He said the Bill was supposed to be introduced during November 2023’s DUN sitting, which would mandate the installation of fire alarms and other requirements which will be introduced progressively with newly constructed houses.

He at the time also said that the SAGC had just informed that the amendment Bill was ready to be tabled and expert opinions had also been gathered from engineers and architects.

Similar to the practice in Australia, he explained the availability of fire alarms in homes would allow Bomba to be alerted of any fire outbreaks and contain the fire within the shortest period of time possible.