Take responsibility for fire safety seriously, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (April 4): The people must take fire safety seriously to avoid any mishaps, especially during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier stressed fire safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“The saying ‘kill a fire before a fire kills you’ means that everyone must take responsibility,” Dr Sim told the media during the launch of a fire safety and awareness campaign at the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) headquarters here today.

“Last night was the start of the tujuh likur where people would light up oil lamps, which is a nice tradition.”

He said by taking responsibility, everyone can celebrate their respective festivals safely.

Dr Sim also applauded Bomba for holding fire safety campaigns in schools and other public places, as well as during festive seasons.

“This is because during an emergency, most people would panic and do not know what to do. With these campaigns, the public would be more ready to face a fire,” he said.

Dr Sim also pointed out that bush fires had started early in Miri this year compared to the past when they usually only occurred in July or August.

“With this kind of extreme weather, we can expect in the month of July and August, we will be more at risk of bushfires despite the possibility of rain,” he said.

He stressed everyone must learn the importance of preventing bush fires, which could easily start with a spark or an indiscriminately discarded cigarette butt.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman stressed the need to avoid the 3Ls of Lupa, Lalai, Leka (forgetful, careless, complacent).

“A fire will not choose its victims nor does it go on a holiday,” said Khirudin.

He added that a fire is more likely to happen on the third day of a celebration when the people start to get complacent.