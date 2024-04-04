Tanjong Batu rep joins little ones for Hari Raya shopping

BINTULU (April 4): Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang took the opportunity to join the needy children of SK Assyakirin Bintulu for a Hari Raya shopping spree on Tuesday.

The programme was jointly organised by SK Assyakirin Parent-Teacher Association, Agama Islam and Bahasa Arab subjects committee (Panitia) and the Assyakirin Muslim Welfare committee.

The children were brought to the Jun Rong departmental store at Medan Sentral here for them to choose their own new Hari Raya clothes and necessities.

Happy to see the children’s smiling faces, Pang called for the private sectors to take part in such programme as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“The assistance will give big impact to the children in need, and therefore, let’s join us in spreading love and cheer this festive season,” he said.