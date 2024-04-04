The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo receive breaking fast packed meals from Affin Bank

KUCHING (April 4): Affin Bank today delivered 160 packed meals to media practitioners of The Borneo Post and its sister paper Utusan Borneo for breaking fast.

The packed meals were presented by Affin Bank corporate communications and public relations manager Sharifah Noor Syahirah Syed Mohd Noor Azlan, and President and Group Chief Executive Officer Alif Faizan, to The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo general manager Phyllis Wong and Utusan Borneo managing editor Sulaiman Bujang.

Also present were Affin Bank and strategic communications manager Archanaa Vijayaramanc.