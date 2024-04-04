UiTM Sarawak, China’s Shandong University pledge to foster academic collab, technological exchange

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 4): Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak branch has signed an unofficial cooperation agreement with Shandong University of Engineering and Vocational Technology from China to foster academic collaboration and technological exchange between both institutions.

The signing ceremony took place following a visit by the Chinese university top officials led by its president Professor Wu Mengjun to the UiTM Sarawak campus yesterday.

UiTM Sarawak acting rector Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Isa Mohamadin in his speech said this was a significant occasion and marked yet another milestone for UiTM Sarawak’s international programme under its Department of International Affairs.

He added the visit and agreement signing with Shandong University of Engineering and Vocational Technology opens up avenues for fruitful collaboration as well as further strengthening the bonds between Malaysia and China.

“This partnership speaks volumes about the importance of cross-cultural learning and the cultivation of global citizens. At UiTM Sarawak, we are committed to fostering a culture of excellence, expanding our global presence through collaborations and initiatives across various disciplines,” he said.

He also mentioned that UiTM Sarawak has numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with other universities globally which reflect its dedication to creating effective two-way interactions and fostering long-lasting collaborative relationships.

“Through partnerships like this, we aim to provide our staff and students with opportunities for technology transfer and the acquisition of essential knowledge and skills on a global scale.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to expand horizons, deepen knowledge, and enrich the academic experiences of our students and faculties,” he said.

Meanwhile, a press release issued for the programme said Professor Wu Mengjun was joined by the university’s vice president Wang Shouguang and director of External Relations Office Wang Weijiao during the visit.

Also in their delegation were China Railway Construction Group director Lin Jialiang and its head of office Wu Leilei.

The press release cited the Shandong University of Engineering and Vocational Technology as an excellent institution in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (Al), construction management (construction management), information technology (IT), electric car construction and renewable energy.

It also said the visit by the Chinese university to UiTM Sarawak can increase cooperation between the two parties and create research opportunities in these fields.

Prior to the meeting, a meeting was held between both sides where they discussed programmes such as student and lecturer exchanges, matching grants and research projects

To mark the event, both Mohammad Isa and Wu unveiled the Luban Mozi College plaque signifying friendship between both sides.