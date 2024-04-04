Venomous Portuguese Man o’ War found washed up at Luak Esplanade beach, public urged to be cautious

MIRI (April 4): A venomous Portuguese Man o’ War, a siphonophore closely related to jellyfish, was found washed up at Luak Esplanade beach here yesterday evening.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri said the venomous animal was discovered when the APM Coastal Rescue Team patrolled the beach at 6.45pm.

APM advised visitors to be alert and vigilant if they come across the species while visiting the beach.

In February, the Portuguese Man o’ War was found washed up at several beaches in Sarawak from Sematan to Mukah.

According to the United States National Ocean Service, a siphonophore is unusual in that it is comprised of a colony of specialised, genetically identical individuals called zooids or clones with various forms and functions, all working together as one.

“Resembling an 18th-century Portuguese warship under full sail, the man o’ war is recognised by its balloon-like float, which may be blue, violet, or pink and rises up to six inches above the waterline,” said the agency on its website.

It said lurking below the Portuguese Man o’ War’s float are long strands of tentacles and polyps that grow to an average of 10 metres and may extend by as much as 30 metres.

“The tentacles contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralysing and killing small fish and crustaceans,” said the service.

Last December, Public Health Malaysia warned in a Facebook post that Portuguese Man o’ War stings usually cause severe pain to humans and leave red marks on the skin.

It said the venom can cause symptoms that resemble an allergic reaction, including swelling of the airways, heart problems, and inability to breathe.

“Other symptoms may include fever and in some serious cases, death can occur (rarely),” said the post.

It advised the public not to touch Portuguese Man o’ War found on beaches and to get themselves examined if they touched it or have symptoms.