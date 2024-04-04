Woman crushed to death after being flung out of pickup truck near Lubok Antu junction

KUCHING (April 4): A woman died after she was flung out of and crushed by the pickup truck she was travelling in near Lubok Antu junction around 8.40pm last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as Rotela Angela Roger.

“Also inside the car was the driver, a 24-year-old man, and another male passenger, who were freed from the damaged vehicle prior to the arrival of rescuers,” Bomba said in a statement today.

The men were taken to hospital in two ambulances.

At the scene, firefighters extricated Rotela from underneath the pick-up truck with the help of a tow truck.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to Bomba, it is believed that the driver of the pick-up truck somehow lost control of the vehicle, which veered into the oncoming lane and crash landed on its side in an earth drain.

Rotela’s body was later handed over to the police for further action.

After ensuring that the area was safe for other traffic users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 9.51pm.