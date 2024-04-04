Thursday, April 4
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Woman fined RM800 for buying illegal lottery tickets in Siburan

Woman fined RM800 for buying illegal lottery tickets in Siburan

0
Posted on Court, Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.
gavel court

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was seated at a counter in front of the premises when police arrested her. – Stock photo

KUCHING (April 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a woman RM800 in default two weeks’ jail for purchasing illegal lottery tickets.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Vivia Ann Rozer, 21, on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Vivia committed the offence at an unnamed premises in Siburan Bazaar, Mile 17, Jalan Kuching-Serian at around 5.15pm on Feb 24 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was seated at a counter in front of the premises when police arrested her.

An inspection found her in possession of a mobile phone that contained elements of illegal lottery activities.

Police also seized a mobile printer, two pieces of paper with numbers written on them, a pencil, and RM329 – all later confirmed to be tied to illegal lottery activities.

Insp Ammarsoffi Yusoff prosecuted the case, while Vivia was unrepresented by counsel.

Sponsored links