Woman fined RM800 for buying illegal lottery tickets in Siburan

KUCHING (April 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a woman RM800 in default two weeks’ jail for purchasing illegal lottery tickets.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Vivia Ann Rozer, 21, on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Vivia committed the offence at an unnamed premises in Siburan Bazaar, Mile 17, Jalan Kuching-Serian at around 5.15pm on Feb 24 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was seated at a counter in front of the premises when police arrested her.

An inspection found her in possession of a mobile phone that contained elements of illegal lottery activities.

Police also seized a mobile printer, two pieces of paper with numbers written on them, a pencil, and RM329 – all later confirmed to be tied to illegal lottery activities.

Insp Ammarsoffi Yusoff prosecuted the case, while Vivia was unrepresented by counsel.