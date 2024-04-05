34-year-old man found dead in Batu Kitang house

KUCHING (April 5): A 34-year-old man was found dead in his Batu Kitang house around 9.50pm last night.

Padawan district police acting chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said a report on the discovery was lodged at the Batu Kawa police station.

“The case has been classified as sudden death as no evidence of foul play was found at the scene,” Lim said in a statement today.

He said medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital pronounced the man dead at the scene at 9.32pm.

It was also revealed that the deceased was on medication for depression.

Those who are lonely, in distress, in despair, or having suicidal thoughts can contact the Befrienders Kuching helpline on 082-242800 to receive emotional support from 6.30pm to 9.30pm every day.

Alternatively email [email protected].

Befrienders Kuching was established in 2018 by a group of mental health practitioners and caregivers (psychiatrists, psychologists, medical officers, psychology graduates, and enthusiasts).