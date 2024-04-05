Abd Karim: Sarawak will only ban Umno Youth chief Akmal if he comes to create disharmony in state

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak will only ban Umno Youth chief Dr Muhammad Akmal Saleh from entering the state if he comes to create disharmony, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the state will not ban Dr Akmal for dissenting opinions.

“You see, almost everybody gives dissenting views. But if we ban them just because their dissenting views make Sarawakians feel uncomfortable, at the end of the day, no one will come to Sarawak,” Abdul Karim told a press conference here today.

“But of course if he were to come down here to cause incitement or create disharmony, then I think they deserve to be banned. Whether you are politicians or religious preachers, whether they are Muslims or non-Muslims, it’s the same because the state has got the right to make sure that racial harmony and religious harmony that we are enjoying in the state is being preserved.”

Abdul Karim was commenting on a call by Sarawak and Sabah activists for Dr Akmal and four others to be barred from both Bornean states for allegedly contributing to the escalation of racial and religious tensions in the country.

The others are controversial preachers Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, Shakir Nasoha, and Firdaus Wong.

Abdul Karim noted while Akmal’s views may not augur well with Sarawakians, the Federal Constitution allowed freedom of expression within limits.

“You must not cross the boundary and encroach into other groups. That’s where the sedition law should come in,” he said.

Abdul Karim said allowing or prohibiting people from entering the state must be based on rational not emotional factors.

He said activist Peter John Jaban, who made the call for a ban on Dr Akmal, should reflect on his own actions.

“When he was with Sarawak radio based in the United Kingdom, he criticised us a lot. But then, should we ban him from coming back to the city?

“Sometimes we feel we should also ban him because he has been creating a lot of disharmony among us despite being the one who has been advocating asking these people to be banned, that people to be banned,” Abdul Karim said.

In a statement today, inspector-general of police Tan Sri Razaruddin Husain confirmed police have detained Dr Akmal, who has been leading boycott calls against local convenience store chain KK Mart, over the sale of several socks with ‘Allah’ printed on them.

He said Dr Akmal is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1958 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

Separately, on issues relating to the Central Database Hub (Padu), Abdul Karim said the federal government was addressing Sarawak’s concerns on data privacy.

“Something is being done to improve it. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) did mention to the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, a few things that were being done when he was here recently.

“So, we wait for the Economy Ministry to come up with it. But at least our concern is being looked into,” he said.

Abdul Karim said Putrajaya’s efforts to address Sarawak’s concerns reflected the federal government’s commitment to listen to the views of the people.

“What is important is that very personal data should not be required in Padu,” he added.