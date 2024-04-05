Aidilfitri Rahmah Sales in 302 locations nationwide until April 9, says Armizan

PUTRAJAYA (April 5): The Aidilfitri Rahmah Sales Programme (PJR) kicked off yesterday across 302 locations nationwide and will run until April 9.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the programme offers a variety of essential goods at discounted rates, ranging from 10 to 30 per cent off the original retail price.

Apart from dry goods, the Aidilfitri PJR will offer various daily necessities essential for Aidilfitri preparations, such as chicken, beef, rice, and spices.

“The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is expanding the Payung Rahmah Madani Agenda with the implementation of the Aidilfitri PJR, in conjunction with this year’s Raya celebration,” Armizan said in a statement today.

The Aidilfitri PJR is being implemented in 18 locations in Johor, Kedah (21), Kelantan (14), Kuala Lumpur (4), Melaka (13), Pahang (15), Perak (25), Perlis (3), Penang (42), Sabah (29), Sarawak (45), Selangor (36), Terengganu (22), Negeri Sembilan (13), as well as one location each in Putrajaya and Labuan.

Further information about the implementation of Aidilfitri PJR can be obtained through the KPDN portal at https://www.kpdn.gov.my/ms/jualan-rahmah.

Throughout this year’s Ramadan, Armizan said KPDN had implemented the Ramadan PJR in 452 locations nationwide, from March 12 to April 3, surpassing the initial goal of 450 targeted venues.

““The programme is one of the initiatives by the Madani Government aimed at alleviating the people’s cost of living by offering essential goods at cheaper prices, especially in preparation for fasting month and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said. — Bernama