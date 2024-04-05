Akmal freed after giving two police statements

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Umno Youth chief Dr Muhammad Akmal Saleh was detained by police at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur on Friday morning.

He was released after giving two statements to the police.

Akmal emerged from the police station around 12pm only to be called back in for further questioning.

He only left the police station around 2pm and went to Beaufort for an event.

Akmal told reporters that the police wanted to ask him additional questions.

“They had a few more additional questions for me, I answered them,” he said.

“I will give my full cooperation. I will not budge even an inch in our stand,” he said.

The Umno leader has been at the forefront of calls for action and a boycott against KK Mart over the “Allah” socks controversy.

Akmal said he was surprised over the arrest because he had made arrangements to see police the following day.

“I wonder why they couldn’t wait for me to go back to the peninsula because a deal had been made with the police in Dang Wangi (Kuala Lumpur),” he said.

“I was told that my statement had to be recorded today.

“I asked if they could wait, (but) they said it must be done today.

“So I said no problem and (gave) my statement,” he added.

Akmal had just arrived at about 10.15am on a flight from Kuala Lumpur and cleared Immigration when plainclothes policemen approached him.

They asked him to follow them to the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters in Kepayan near the airport.

He said police told him that the investigation was a sedition probe of a speech he gave in Kelantan.

“I was not told of any other cases (reports),” he said and thanked the police for treating him very well.

He said he would give full cooperation in the investigation and ready to fight it in court.

“(We speak) the voice of truth. We have not committed any offence. Umno Youth will always give its full support,” he said, adding that he was prepared to give further statements to the police if requested.

Akmal had come to Sabah to attend Iftar Ramadan with Sabah Umno Youth leaders in Beaufort on Friday night before returning to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

“This incident has not broken my spirit. The programme (in Sabah) continues. The Umno Youth leaders of Sabah … give me the strength to carry on our struggle,” he said.

Sabah Immigration director Datuk SH Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said that Akmal had not been listed as persona non grata by the state government.

“As of now, Immigration has not stopped any Umno Youth members from entering the state via Kota Kinabalu airport. He (Akmal) is not on our entry ban list,” she said.

Sarawak and Sabah activists have called for the Umno youth chief and four others to be barred from both Bornean states for allegedly contributing to the escalation of racial and religious tensions in the country.

The others are controversial preachers Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, Shakir Nasoha and Firdaus Wong.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin expressed his support for Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husian in arresting Akmal for sedition.

He also urged the State Government to ban Akmal from entering Sabah, as the latter’s action in drumming up seditious sentiments on race and religion could seriously disrupt national harmony.

Hence, he said the arrest of Akmal under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 showed that the police are committed to maintaining order and security.

Chin stressed that LDP firmly opposes any forms of extremism and extremists from entering Sabah.

Hence, he called on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and the State Government to prohibit

Akmal’s entry into Sabah to safeguard peace and harmony in the state.

Chin expressed regret over the persistent call to boycott KK Super Mart even though its founder Datuk Seri KK Chai and supplier of the controversial socks bearing the word “Allah” have called for a press conference to make a public apology to the Muslim community in Malaysia.

He said the boycott had adversely affected KK Mart’s business and the safety of its employees.

He said several KK Mart convenience stores have been hit by Molotov cocktail attacks, causing damage to some of the goods. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incidents.

There have been growing calls for all parties to stand down on the socks issue.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Ibrahim Ismail, said action had been taken by the authorities and there was no need for anyone to continue exploiting the issue and fuelling anger.