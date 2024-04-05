Akmal’s action ‘a disgrace’, says former Umno supreme council member

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Former Umno supreme council member Tan Sri Anifah Aman has described Umno Youth Chief Dr Muhammad Akmal Saleh’s action as ‘a disgrace’.

He was speaking to reporters after a breaking of fast programme tonight, when asked about Dr Akmal who has been accused of escalating racial tensions among Malaysians as he would not back out of the KK Mart ‘Allah’ socks issue.

When asked about the suggestion to ban Dr Akmal from entering Sabah, Anifah said that would be a good suggestion.

”It is a good suggestion as we should not tolerate people who cause racial disunity,” he said.

Dr Akmal was detained at the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters this morning to give statements.

“I will give my full cooperation. I will not budge even an inch in our stand,” he said when met by reporters after giving his statements.

While Akmal did not reveal the reason for this arrest, there have been calls for him to be probed over his recent social media postings.

He said he is scheduled to give his statement to the police at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

He arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport around 10am and before being whisked away by waiting policemen.

He emerged from the police station around 12pm only to be called back in for further questioning.

He only left the police station at around 2pm, to Beaufort for an event.

It is learned that Akmal is scheduled to fly back to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.