Anwar: Govt to increase efforts to make M’sia more prosperous, fair for all

KUALA LUMPUR (April 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says the Madani government will focus on increasing efforts to make Malaysia more prosperous and fair for all.

He said the Madani Economy outlined by the government not only emphasised the need to uplift every segment of society, but was also committed to enhance the effectiveness of Islamic finance and economics in safeguarding the people.

Touching on the strategic agreement signing ceremony between Amanah Raya Berhad (AmanahRaya) and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) which he witnessed today, Anwar said it was a programme to assist Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) homeowners in receiving inheritance planning products.

He said the government, through SPNB, offered the RMR Programme specifically to those with a household income below RM5,000 who do not have a house or live in a dilapidated house, but have land to build a comfortable home.

“Alhamdulillah, with this agreement, the owners of Rumah Mesra Rakyat will automatically be offered selected AmanahRaya products as inheritance planning, such as ‘hibah’ (bequest) and ‘wasiat’ (will) on the property.

“This is an added value to SPNB’s products, especially the RMR Programme, and a benefit to the owner to ensure continuity of ownership of the home by the heirs in the future,” Anwar said in a post on his Facebook today.

The Prime Minister added that through the initiative, the matter of wills would be facilitated without burdening low-income earners with high legal costs, while also protecting the interests of their loved ones. – Bernama