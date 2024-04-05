Astro unveils exclusive broadband promotion in Sabah: enjoy high-speed broadband and TV packs from only RM99.99/month!

KUALA LUMPUR (April 5): Astro Fibre’s partnership with Celcom Timur (Sabah) Sdn Bhd (CT Sabah) which commenced last year has been well received in towns such as Tawau​, Sandakan​, Kota Kinabalu​, Lahad Datu,​ and Penampang.

As a result of the positive feedback, Astro is proud to provide an even better offer to Sabah residents within CT Sabah’s fibre network coverage so they can get connected with even more savings, just in time for the upcoming festivities.

New eligible customers will be able to enjoy Astro’s TV Packs together with high-speed broadband starting from only RM99.99/month, with up to RM2160 savings across 24 months.

These are the offers available to eligible customers:

In addition, all new Astro Fibre sign ups with Astro TV Packs will enjoy free 24 months speed upgrade, thus providing customers more value with higher broadband speed and unmatched reliability on the CTS network.

Entertainment for the whole family with Astro

There’s no better time to connect and spend time with family during the upcoming festivities as the Primary Pack offers you more than 80 channels with must-watch local and international content made for everyone in the family, including programmes such as ID, Big Stage Tamil Season 2, and Kampung Foodsteps (premiering April 27). Additionally, to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya festivities, enjoy our specially curated Hari Raya line-up, which includes Takdir Itu Milik Aku, Khun:sa – Che Khun Che Nisa, Hijab Pendosa, Zero to Millionaire, and more!

Meanwhile, the Sports Pack is a must have for all Malaysian sports fans. You can stream all the biggest sports games LIVE including F1, The Masters, UFC, BWF and NBA, as well as 4K UHD viewing for football leagues namely the Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. If that’s not enough, you’ll also get more than 90 channels as well as complimentary access to the beIN SPORTS CONNECT app for even more sports content including ATP Masters, Bundesliga and football clubs-focused shows to get to know your favourite sports teams Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

FREE Apps to Enhance your Entertainment Experience with us!

If you’re interested in one of these offers, we are also excited to provide you three FREE apps to make your entertainment experience with us more rewarding. These are the three apps you can access for free:

· Astro Fibre app: Control, manage and protect your home network with this complimentary app. It allows customers to monitor their WiFi performance in real time, control WiFi usage for all family members and share WiFi access to guests safely.

· Astro GO app: A streaming companion app you can enjoy anytime, anywhere! Whether you’re at home or on the road, just download this app for free on any device and stay close to your favourite programmes and channels wherever you are.

· My Astro app: An easy-to-use app that helps Astro customers to manage their accounts. With it, you can easily view or update your account details, pay Astro bills, purchase add-ons or streaming apps, upgrade your TV Pack.

For more information, or to find out if you are living within CT Sabah’s coverage, please visit astro.com.my/CTSabah or call/WhatsApp us at 012-8783870.

*Offer is available until June 30, 2024 only. Only available within CT Sabah’s coverage.