Bintulu police bring joy to young patients, retired personnel

BINTULU (April 5): Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali, together with his deputy DSP Mohd Fazri Yusof and other personnel from the district police headquarters (IPD) here recently distributed goodie bags to patients at Bintulu Hospital.

More than 50 goodie bags were presented to patients in the children’s ward, while crime prevention booklets were distributed to their family members.

“This visit aims to forge close ties between the Bintulu IPD and Bintulu Hospital, and also marks the Royal Malaysia Police’s 217th anniversary celebration,” Nixon said.

The delegation later visited the home of Charles Jimbau, a retired police officer who suffered a stroke, to offer him words of consolation and moral support, and also to pray for his recovery.

Also present were Bintulu Hospital director Dr Suzalinna Sulaiman, IPD Management Division head ASP Johnny James Bujang, IPD Special Branch head ASP Redewan Ag Dahlan, Amanita Bintulu dead Insp Lydia Allan, and other senior police officers.