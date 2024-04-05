Bomba investigating fire at Kg Long Belok which left 28 longhouse folk homeless

MIRI (April 5): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday, which left 28 villagers from eight families at Kampung Long Belok in Apoh, Baram homeless.

In a statement, Bomba said the fire at the longhouse is believed to have started around 3am.

Bomba said a team from the Marudi Fire Station, which is headed by chief Maureen Sim, was dispatched to the location right after receiving a report around 7.55am.

“Upon arriving at the location, it was found that six of the 105 doors of the longhouse were razed by the fire.

“The fire had affected eight families and a total of 28 victims,” said Bomba.

The value of losses has yet to be established.

Based on Google maps, Kampung Long Belok is around 209km via logging roads from the Marudi fire station, a journey estimated to take around four hours.

According to Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau, the journey to Long Belok is about an hour from Kampung Long Bedian and two and a half hours from Long Lama.