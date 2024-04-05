Bung hits back at Hajiji for being called outdated

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin questioned Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who described him as outdated and delusional for criticising the state government.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament said as a representative of the people, what he did was aimed at bringing the voice of the people so that they could be heard.

“I would like to refer to the Chief Minister’s comment on my remarks regarding the welfare of the people who are facing infrastructure problems, especially water and electricity supply and roads that are not well maintained.

“He easily denied the real reality of the people’s problems by saying that I am outdated and delusional.

“If I am accused of being outdated, perhaps the Chief Minister is not aware of what is happening in this state,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Bung Moktar was commenting on Hajiji’s statement on Thursday which described him as being outdated and delusional for not knowing the current development of infrastructure development in the state.

Previously, Bung Moktar described the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government led by Hajiji as a ‘government with announcements’ because many announcements were made rather than solving people’s issues.

Commenting further, Bung Moktar who is also Lamag assemblyman, also asked if Hajiji was aware that the state was facing a critical water crisis.

He also asked if the people who are faced with that situation are also considered outdated and only delusional about the problems they are currently facing.

In addition, he also emphasised on electricity supply interruptions where Sabah was identified as the state with the highest interruption in the country with about 300 minutes per user per year.

“Are the people also outdated that they don’t know these data and just give up on the continuous electricity supply interruptions,” he said.

Bung Moktar said that although the Sabah Energy Roadmap was announced last year, the number of energy generation developments was still insufficient to balance the investment potential in the state, especially the manufacturing industry.

In fact, he said proposals such as the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) as a short-term solution are irrational because they require energy from solar or wind.

“That means, we need to build a solar system or windmill first to implement this BESS. Isn’t that like double the work?” he asked.

Bung Moktar said Hajiji may also not be aware of the increase in the percentage of poverty in the state under his leadership despite his persistence in installing Sabah Maju Jaya billboards throughout the state.

He also asked about the development of investment projects in the state which are claimed to be able to create tens of thousands of job opportunities for the people and thus become a catalyst for the development of the state such as Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED), Papar Dam, KK Resort City and Lok Kawi Resort City.