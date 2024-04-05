Couple detained for allegedly abusing boys in Keningau

KENINGAU (April 5): Police have detained a married couple after they were believed to have abused two teenage boys for nearly a month in Keningau.

Keningau police chief Superintendent Yampil Anak Garai said both victims, aged five and 13, were allegedly beaten by the couple using electric iron, iron rod, hot spoon and hot water which resulted in burns and injuries on their bodies.

“The incident was found out by a family’s friend who saw burn marks on the body of one of the boys aged 13. After talking to the boy, the family friend then brought him to lodge a police report on April 2.

“Following the police report, a couple, aged 27 and 36, were detained at a rented house in Keningau on April 4 to facilitate police investigation,” said Yampil.

Police investigation revealed that the 13-year-old boy is the stepson of the woman who remarried to the male suspect, while another victim, aged five, was adopted by both suspects.

Based on police investigation, both boys were abused by their foster parents in their rented home between March 24 to 30.

The boys were helping their foster parents to sell burgers at a shop in Keningau and based on a police investigation, the abuse was allegedly committed after the parents accused the elder boy of cheating in the burger sales.

“Both suspects also had previous criminal records for drugs and they have been remanded for further investigation,” said Yampil, adding that the case will be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.