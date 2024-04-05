Deputy Premier tells community leaders to stay connected with the people, look into their issues

SIBU (April 5): Community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK) must work hard and stay connected with the people in order to understand and look into their issues.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said as part of the Sarawak government, they are closest to the people on the ground and should act as the eyes and ears of their community with regards to the various issues.

“Continue to stay united and communicate thoroughly with the people so that their plights are always attended to,” he said.

Dr Sim was speaking at the presentation of reappointment letters to 50 KMKK members of the Bawang Assan constituency today.

They included Penghulu Ting Jack Sing of the Chinese community, Kapitan Chew Hoo Kiong, and 48 other longhouse chieftains (tuai rumahs).

Dr Sim said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s recent announcement of special Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds for Bawang Assan was a clear testimony that he does not want Bawang Assan to be left behind.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said the next six years are crucial for the state to stay united and work together to ensure that Vision 2030 would be realised.

He added that the recent meeting between Abang Johari and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also focused on health and education, emphaising on the Sarawak Cancer Centre, which would be funded by the state government.