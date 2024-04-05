Elderly man claims trial over charges of sexual assault on minor in Bau

KUCHING (April 5): A 60-year-old man claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today over two charges of sexual assault against a 14-year-old girl in Bau.

Judge Iris Awen Jon ordered the man to be released on RM8,000 bail with two local sureties on both charges, framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The judge also set May 6 for the case management and ordered the accused to report himself at the Bau District police headquarters once a month pending the disposal of the case.

The accused was also directed to not approach the girl or her family throughout the duration of the case, in which failure to comply with this order would result in the bail being revoked.

The assault is said to have taken place in the morning of March 22 and 25, this year, at a house in Bau town.

It is understood that the girl’s grandfather had, on March 19, employed the man to pick and send her to school.

A police report was lodged by the girl herself.

Deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian prosecuted.

The case is currently being investigated by Sgt Mohammad Asfia Ilias.

The accused is represented by lawyer Alex Kong.