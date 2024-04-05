Heatstroke: 3-year-old in Kelantan vomited, lost consciousness in grandfather’s car

BACHOK (April 5): A three-year-old boy who was the first heatstroke victim in Kelantan was vomiting before being found unconscious in a car behind his home in Kampung Teluk, here last Friday.

Muhamad Abil Qaiz Faizal Fazrin, was rushed to Bachok Health Clinic but succumbed to his condition while undergoing follow-up treatment at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Kubang Kerian last Monday.

His grandmother, Zainun Mat Amin, recounted the child was playing with his two siblings inside their grandfather’s Proton Iswara, parked at the back of the house and despite his siblings’ wanting to go home, Muhamad Abil Qaiz insisted on remaining in the car.

“The child was probably accidentally locked inside the car and he was only discovered in a semi-conscious state nearly two hours later,” Zainun Mat Amin told reporters in Kampung Teluk.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Roslina Rusli, 26, said she was busy in the kitchen when her son requested to follow his older brother, Muhamad Aqil Amsyar, 7, and his twin brother Muhamad Abeel Waiz, to play in the backyard.

When contacted, Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Husin, confirmed that the child died due to heatstroke at 11.20am last Monday while being treated at HUSM Kubang Kerian.

Today, the National Disaster Management Agency reported another heatstroke-related death this week, raising the total to two. – Bernama