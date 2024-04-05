Hope Place hands over aid to Puncak Borneo landslide victims

KUCHING (April 5): Hope Place Kuching has provided temporary aids to 10 households in Kampung Segu Bunuk affected by the recent landslide in Puncak Borneo.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) said the landslide had caused the only bridge connecting the village to the main rain to collapse.

“According to the head of Kampung Bunuk Cassidy Teka, following the landslide, the 10 houses situated across the bridge are cut off and inaccessible.

“The JKKK (Village Development and Security Committee) representative Gian Gerok and an APM (Civil Defence Force) volunteer had called Hope Place and explained the situation.

“One of the villagers actually came home at around 1am on a motorcycle. Thank goodness he was not speeding and saw the collapsed bridge on time,” said Hope Place in a statement, quoting Cassidy.

During the handover of food aids to the victims, Hope Place witnessed some villagers using a long ladder to climb in and out of the affected site.

Among the items provided were rice, dried noodles, biscuits, malt drinks, canned food and baby milk formulas for two infants.

Hope Place welcomes all donations and will issue receipts upon request. Individuals can donate directly to Hope Place Maybank account 511289001160, or go to its Facebook page to scan the S Pay Global QR code.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.