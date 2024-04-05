Hornbill Tourism Awards to uphold healthy competition among industry players in Sarawak

MIRI (April 5): The Ninth Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards (SHTA) programme is out to uphold and promote healthy competition among tourism industry players in the state.

True to its main theme, ‘Wind of Resilience’, the event serves as a testament of strength portrayed by the tourism industry players when faced with tumultuous conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) president Audry Wan Ulok.

She added for this edition, the elected judges would have the work cut out for them as based on the 11 entries received so far, the competition appeared to be very strong.

“The submissions are actually strong contenders as they are not fly-by -night kind of companies, meaning they would have strong history, as well as strong past performances,” she said during the ‘Ninth Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards 2019-2023 Engagement Session’ today.

It is informed that the closing date for nominations is this April 30.

Elaborating on the tourism industry having taken a major hit during the pandemic, Audry said this awards programme served as ‘a timely booster’ for the local industry players.

“These awards are truly meant to recognise the contributions of tourism players towards uplifting the industry.

“We want to especially recognise those who strive diligently and unwaveringly during the pandemic period,” she added.

The awards gala will take place at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre in Kuching this Sept 27.