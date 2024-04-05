Kota Sentosa rep pledges to solve outstanding issues

KUCHING (April 5): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap is seeking his constituents’ patience and understanding as he strives to resolve outstanding issues, including those that had existed long before he was elected as the elected representative in 2021.

“I’m aware of the numerous poor, unsatisfactory infrastructures in certain areas of Kota Sentosa that need to be urgently resolved. Rest assured that I am fully committed with my socio-economic agenda for Kota Sentosa to ensure that it continues to progress and prosper.

“A holistic and inclusive economic growth and development plan had been laid out to create more business and job opportunities in the constituency,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yap said this includes the proposed upgrading of Sentosa Hospital’s occupational therapy hall and the construction of additional car parks at the hospital.

For these projects, he said an allocation of RM400,000 has been approved under his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) fund, but still required approval from the Health Ministry (MoH).

A coordination meeting between officers from the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and Sentosa Hospital was held at Yap’s service centre here yesterday for the finalisation and confirmation of the bill of quantities, scope of works, technical design drawings and plans for the proposed construction of the car parks.

The meeting also discussed plans for the upgrading works of tiling, partitioning and the installation of sliding windows and 11 air-conditioners for the hospital’s occupational therapy hall.

Yap shared that the unsatisfactory condition of the occupational therapy hall and the lack of parking spaces at Sentosa Hospital was first brought to his attention by the hospital last year.

“I hope MoH can give immediate approval to this project so that it can be implemented and completed as soon as possible,” he said.