KPDN: 18 goods listed under maximum pricing scheme for Hari Raya

KUCHING (April 5): A total of 18 goods have been listed under the Festival Season Maximum Pricing Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration starting today until April 19.

According to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin, during the 15-day enforcement of the scheme, traders caught selling the 18 products above the maximum price or failing to display pink price tags can be compounded or penalised under the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act (Akhap) 2011.

He said the 18 controlled goods are yellow onions, imported garlic from China, dried curly chillies, red chillies, imported beef, imported old ginger, long beans, groundnut, coconut seeds (kelapa biji), grated coconut, imported cabbages from Indonesia and China (excluding Beijing), green mustard, cucumbers, tomatoes, imported potatoes from China, puffer fish (including ‘ikan mabung’), mackerel and scad fish (ikan selayang).

He was speaking to reporters after a walkabout in Emart Matang to monitor and check on compliance with the SHMMP.

“KPDN Sarawak has appointed a total of 189 enforcement officers and 97 price monitoring officers at strategic locations throughout Sarawak to monitor the supply and check on compliance with SHMMP in public markets, wet markets and supermarkets.

“The monitoring is carried out to detect non-compliance or investigate consumer complaints so that any non-compliance by traders can be acted upon in accordance with the established law,” said Matthew.

Furthermore, he added, KPDN Sarawak will enhance the omnipresence of enforcement officers and price monitoring officers at consumer hotspots to create a safe and ethical business and shopping environment.

“From Jan 1 until April 4 this year, KPDN Sarawak has inspected 24,076 premises, resulting in 288 cases with compound fines amounting to RM40,900, with an estimated seizure value totalling RM13,648,380.55,” he said.

Speaking on the current supply of eggs and sugar in Sarawak, he said both are sufficient throughout the state so far.

As for packet cooking oil, he said it is sold under controlled conditions by traders, limiting purchases to two or three packages per consumer to ensure everyone gets a share.

Members of the public can channel any information or complaints on unethical activities of traders to KPDN via WhatsApp at 019-2794317/019-8488000, online portal at e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my, its call centre at 1-800-886-80, smartphone application Ez ADU KPDN or its Enforcement Command Centre at 03-88826245/6088.