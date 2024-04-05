Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2024 kicks off with ‘miring’ ritual

KUCHING (April 5): The Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2024 commenced with a ‘miring’ ceremony which sets the tone for a vibrant and immersive experience.

The three-day event, running from April 5 to 7 at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) headquarters, showcases a diverse array of tattoo artistry and cultural celebrations.

The Sarawak Tajai Arts and Culture Association president Themotty Jagak, who was present at the event, explained that the ‘miring’ is a prayer that seeks for good things from the ‘petara’, a deity of the Iban community.

“It is a prayer for sufficient blessings to undertake our endeavours healthily and safely,” he told reporters during the event today.

Themotty, who is also the ambassador of Gabungan Orang Asal Sabah Sarawak (GOASS), elucidated that the ceremony is enriched by the inclusion of traditional Iban percussion instruments like the ‘gendang’, ‘gong’ and ‘taboh’.

“This serves as a welcoming gesture to honour our ancestral spirits and to extend a warm welcome to all our esteemed guests present here today,” he explained.

The miring ceremony was led by Akik Ragai Lang, while assisted by Donny Mancha.

The skilful melodies of the traditional Iban musical instruments filled the venue, enveloping it in a mystic-like ambiance.

The event was made even more memorable by captivating ‘ngajat’ dance performances with the enthusiastic participation of the attendees adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

In addition, numerous stalls offered a diverse array of goods and services featuring tantalising foods and beverages, traditional beaded accessories and fragrances, which added to the eclectic charm of the event.

A multitude of participating studios, including tattoo studios and piercing booths, stood as the main attraction of the event.

Skilled artists meticulously crafted intricate designs which showcased their expertise as they adorned human skin with stunning tattoos in the open-air settings beyond the confines of the hall.

The event drew participants from around the globe, adding an international flair to the vibrant gathering.

Also present at the event were its organising chairmen Boi Skrang and Nicholas Jenta.