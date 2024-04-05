Miri Airport expansion master plan urgently needed as maximum passenger capacity exceeded, says Lee

MIRI (April 5): Miri Airport urgently needs a master plan to expand its facilities to cater to the growing number of passengers, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the airport was built for a maximum capacity of two million passengers, but in 2019 it catered to 2.434 million passengers and after Covid-19, the numbers had risen to 2.201 million passengers last year.

“It is estimated that the number will continue to rise in 2024. If the airport facility is insufficient to cater for passengers of higher capacity, how can we get people coming to Miri.

“Therefore, a long-term plan is much needed to have overall upgrade and extension for Miri Airport, to which I made this call to the Ministry of Transport Malaysia,” Lee told a press conference today after visiting Miri Airport’s aerobridge project.

He said while waiting for the master plan, an optimisation plan proposed by Miri Airport Management is now being executed to resolve issues faced by passengers.

The optimisation plan involves rehabilitating existing aerobridges and pavement, as well as adding another bay with additional aerobridges.

During the tour today, Lee inspected the Bay 3 pavement, where RM1.4 million rehabilitation works began last month.

“The works on Bay 3 are now progressing at 31 per cent, which is considered quite fast, as the works can only be carried out during night time. After the completion of the pavement, which is scheduled in November 2024, the next progress will be tendering for new aerobridges, which cost about RM2 million.

“Only after the completion of both pavement and replacement of aerobridge in Bay 3, the project will proceed to Bay 4,” he explained and appealed for passengers to be patient during the work progress.

The optimisation plan will also focus on expanding the airport departure area, among other infrastructure, with the timeframe of the plan to run until 2030.

“Beyond that, a long-term plan is needed for the development of Miri Airport,” he stressed.

Lee said his ministry has been pursuing a previously approved upgrading plan from former minister of transport Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai in 2017.

“The previously approved project was RM258 million, which included a multi-storey car park and extension of the terminal building. It is hoped that the long-term plan can be approved and be included under the 13th Malaysia Plan,” he added.