Miri records highest number of fatal road accidents, says S’wak Transport Minister

MIRI (April 5): Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said Miri recorded the highest number of fatal accidents in Sarawak for the first three months of 2024 with a total number of 15 cases.

“I’ve been informed by the police that six of the road accident cases occurred along the Pan Borneo Highway at Jalan Miri-Bintulu, while the remaining happened along the coastal road and town area.

“For the Pan Borneo (Highway) cases, the three main causes involve illegal U-turns, speeding and microsleep,” he said.

Lee said this to reporters after the launching of Miri Division Road Safety Campaign 2024, which was organised at a Shell station along Jalan Miri Bypass today in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya and Gawai festivities.

Following behind Miri in the statistics, he added, are Bintulu and Padawan with nine cases each, along with Sarikei and Sibu with six cases each.

“We often hear about the increase of road accident cases throughout Malaysia every year.

“In 2023, Miri Division recorded a total of 3,626 accidents with an increase of 7.9 per cent (266 cases) compared to a total of 3,360 accidents in 2022,” he said.

Based on the road accident statistics in Sarawak obtained from the Royal Malaysian Police as of January to March, 2024, the total number of cases is 5,278.

Lee said, of this total, 871 are in Miri Division, including 15 cases of fatal accidents.

In view of this, he reminded motorists to refrain from speeding, to strictly follow road safety regulations and to rest in between long journeys or have a spare driver in order to avoid falling asleep while driving.

“According to the Public Work Department, the speed limit on the Pan Borneo Highway is 90 kmph (kilometres per hour), and 70 kmph on the flyovers,” he stressed.

Touching on the road safety campaign, Lee said it is organised by the Sarawak Road Safety Council and Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) in collaboration with the Miri Division Resident Office.

“The objectives of this programme are to create awareness on road safety, reduce the rate of accidents and fatalities caused by careless driving, especially during the festive season.

“This time, our targeted groups are car drivers, motorcyclists and drivers of heavy vehicles such as trailers and lorries,” he said.

The campaign also witnessed the distribution of helmets to motorcyclists, and goodies to road users passing the location.

“Hopefully, this small effort by the government can create awareness among road users on the importance of road safety along with preventing the increase of number of road accidents,” he added.

Also present at the function were Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarawak director Norizan Jili, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu and Senior Manager East Malaysia of Shell Malaysia Jonathan Jolly.