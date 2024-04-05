Narrow rural-urban school gap before going ahead with Cambridge syllabus, says retired principal

MIRI (April 5): The Sarawak government should wait for the Education Ministry (MoE) to roll out its new curriculum in 2027 before it proceeds to introduce its own Primary 6 syllabus assessment, said retired school principal Marcus Hugo Lejau.

Marcus opined that Sarawak’s proposed plan for the Cambridge syllabus assessment for Primary 6 pupils statewide starting 2026 would cause confusion and unnecessary difficulties to those currently following the national syllabus.

“Besides the different contents of the curriculum that are tested, the goal or purpose of the Cambridge syllabus assessment for the pupils still remains unclear.

“How can the Cambridge syllabus assessment results be useful to the pupils who opt to apply into MoE’s science boarding schools like Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) or technical colleges, especially if their assessments are different from the MoE’s?” he questioned.

Such curriculum changes, Marcus added, could pose another challenge on the teachers in regard to the knowledge and skills needed for such assessment.

“Thus, it is wiser for the state education authorities to wait and be clear on the curriculum development plan by the MoE before going ahead with their own assessment test,” he said.

Commenting further, Marcus emphasised that schools in rural areas that are dilapidated and lacking basic facilities and trained teachers should be the education authorities’ top priority.

“Many schools in remote areas still face shortage of trained teachers, have no access to the internet, lack educational technological tools, and have poor infrastructure facilities.

The infrastructure facilities and resources gap between rural and urban schools should be narrowed for rural students to catch up in performance, he stressed.

“The authorities responsible should work quickly on this, first and foremost, as only then would any education programme yield the desired results,” he said.

On April 1, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang said the planned curriculum change was in line with the dual-language programme (DLP).

Tiang said the initiative would be an advantage to the young Sarawakians as the state government is planning to provide free tertiary education in all state-owned universities and higher learning institutions starting from 2026.