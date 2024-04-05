Pakan rep praises housewives for being involved in business

SIBU (April 5): Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom heaped praise on housewives who sell various products and produce to generate additional income and help improve their household economy.

He said that this showed that the longhouse community is now smart enough to seize business opportunities, even on a small scale.

“The effort shown by women in Pakan, especially those who are housewives, to engage in small businesses is the first step towards improving the household economy.

“I applaud their enthusiasm and I hope they will continue to market their products,” he said during a visit to the hawker centre in Bukit Tinggi, Simpang Pedanum yesterday.

Mawan, who is also an advisor in the Premier’s Office, requested for hawkers to form a committee in order to enable the government and related agencies to provide assistance to them.

He added that the development of Pakan’s infrastructure, especially its road network, will allow the outside communities to visit and buy marketed products.

“This is also an opportunity to improve the economy of the people in Pakan. Indirectly, it will also boost development in the area.”