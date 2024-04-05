PC Image kicks off Esports Roadshow 2024 at Vivacity Kuching

KUCHING (April 5): PC Image has launched its Esports Roadshow 2024 at Vivacity Megamall centre court at Jalan Wan Alwi here today.

Running until April 7, the event is a collaboration between PC Image, Sarawak E-Sports Association (Sesa), Gizmo Gamers and Artistic Gaming Entertainment (ACE).

“The objective of this event is to promote and provide awareness to the public in Sarawak of esports.

“We at PC Image welcome the cooperation from the state government in expanding and popularising the esports industry in the state,” said the event’s organising chairman Alan Chew in his welcoming speech.

Meanwhile, Sesa president Afiq Fadhli Narawi said the association was hosting the E-Football 2024 and Tekken 8 tournaments, featuring a total of 65 players – 32 players for EFootball, and 33 for Tekken 8.

According to him, the games played in the tournaments are also featured in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) categories.

“In this particular segment, the Top 2 EFootball tournament contenders will earn the opportunity to represent Sarawak in the national selection for the World Esports Championship 2024 (WEC2024) in Kuala Lumpur on April 20,” said Afiq.

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu officiated at the opening ceremony today.

In his remark, Rentap said such an event could help propel the esports industry in Sarawak to have its own ecosystem, coupled with the support from a homegrown brand such as PC Image.

Aside from gaming, the event also features cosplay competition as well as roadshow sales.