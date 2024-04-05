Petros takes on full role as gas aggregator in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 5): All natural gas activities in Sarawak including upstream and downstream gas players are mandated to obtain licences under the Distribution of Gas Ordinance (DGO) 2016 and is an offence for non-compliances.

In a statement today, the state Utility and Telecommunication Ministry said state owned oil and gas company Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), which has been tasked to procure natural gas since its appointment as gas aggregator effective from February 1, 2024 under the DGO, will ensure steadfast supply of gas to industries and consumers in Sarawak.

It will also be responsible for overseeing the development, operation, and maintenance of the gas distribution network and system in Sarawak, it added.

“We urged all these entities to undertake the necessary steps to obtain the required licences, thereby ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements and for Sarawak to undertake the sustainable development of the gas sector,” said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi in the statement.

The ministry said it had notified officially all upstream and downstream gas players including national oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

On the appointment of Petros as the gas aggregator for the distribution and supply of gas in Sarawak.

It added that the appointment provides Petros to fulfil its commitment to increase natural gas usage in Sarawak to be in line with the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

“This will encourage local and international investors to participate in the gas sector and stimulate economic growth through value-added activities and job creation in Sarawak,” said the ministry.

Following the appointment of Petros as the gas aggregator, engagements were held with all upstream and downstream gas players including Petronas since February 2024, it said.

“Further engagements will be held with 23 upstream and nine downstream gas players on April 3 and 5 respectively to facilitate Petros to eventually undertake its full role as gas aggregator,” it added.