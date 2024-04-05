Friday, April 5
Police arrest firebrand Umno Youth chief who led boycott calls on 'Allah' socks controversy

Posted on Nation
Razaruddin said that Dr Akmal is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1958 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (April 5): Police have arrested Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, who has been leading boycott calls against local convenience store chain KK Mart, over the sale of several socks with “Allah” wording printed on them.

In a statement today, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razaruddin Husain said that Dr Akmal is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1958 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

“He has been investigated and the investigation papers will be sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) after all the steps to complete the investigation are done,” Razaruddin said in a statement today. — Malay Mail

