Premier receives courtesy calls from Kuching Water Board, Bintulu Development Board, Recoda

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received three courtesy calls at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

The first courtesy call was made by a delegation from the Kuching Water Board led by its general manager Rodziah Mohamad, who handed over business tithe amounting to RM212,500 to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak.

The second was a delegation from the Bintulu Development Board led by its general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari.

During the courtesy visit, Abang Johari witnessed the handover of business tithe worth RM1 million from Muhamad Yakup to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie.

The last courtesy call was a delegation from the Regional Corridors Development Authority (Recoda) led by the chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni.

During the visit, Abang Johari graced the MS ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) Certification Acceptance ceremony from Recoda.

The AMBS certification marks another milestone of Recoda’s continued journey of upholding integrity and principled governance.