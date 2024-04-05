Record number attend Tadarus, Khatamal Al-Quran programmes in Lawas

KUCHING (April 5): Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Malaysia (Perkim) Lawas recently held the Tadarus and Khatamal Al-Quran programmes at Masjid Darul Makmur in Lawas.

A large number of 1,271 participants took part, making the two annual programmes among the biggest in Sarawak, said Perkim Lawas chairman Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud.

“These programmes were well received. With 1,271 participants, I can say this year’s Tadarus and Khatamal Al-Quran are the biggest ever at Lawas.

“Apart from encouraging the spirit of the Ramadan month, I also hope these programmes motivate the participants to improve their reciting of the Al-Quran and for them to get closer to God,” she said in a statement yesterday.

The wife of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan pointed out that the Al-Quran was sent down as a manifestation of God’s grace and to act as guidelines for all Muslims.

She also urged all Muslims to read at least one sentence in the Quran every day, and to make it a practice in life.

Also attending the events was Awang Tengah, who is Bukit Sari assemblyman.