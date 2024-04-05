Sabah employers urged to register foreign workers under SWIMS

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Registration of foreign workers under the Sabah Workers Integrated Management System (SWIMS) will enable the State Government to determine the need for foreign labour across industries and sectors, and work towards legalizing existing undocumented foreign workers in Sabah, said Smart Sabah Corporation Sdn Bhd general manager Nonny Atika Yahya.

A wholly-owned company of the State Government, Smart Sabah is mandated to conduct digitalization of foreign workers and non-residents in Sabah, she said.

Nonny said SWIMS is an online platform designed to streamline the oversight and management of foreign workers and non-residents in Sabah.

“SWIMS will be implemented in all industries or sectors, phase by phase, with the current focus on plantation and construction sectors,” she said in a talk on the digitalization programme of foreign workers and non-residents in Sabah which was organized by the Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) here on Thursday.

Also present were SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew, Smart Sabah managing director Muammar Julkarnain and Mohammad Zaid bin Yusof, senior assistant secretary of Home Affairs and Research Office of the Chief Minister’s Department.

Nonny explained that foreign workers as well as their spouses and dependents, registered in SWIMS will be given a unique QR code.

She said the QR code is a digital identification that will show a foreign worker’s basic information when scanned, allowing enforcement personnel to verify the identity of the worker or conduct security checking.

“We collect the biometric data of foreign workers, such as fingerprints and facial scan like the Immigration Department.”

She said registering existing undocumented foreign workers under SWIMS also allowed them to work temporarily with special permission for a period up to six months pending documentation and legalization process.

“We understand that all industries and sectors need workers, and you have no choice but to hire undocumented workers to complete your projects.

“To enable your workers to work temporarily without passport or Foreign Worker (PLKS) permit, the State Government will grant special permission (to undocumented foreign workers).”

She explained that the special permission will allow undocumented foreign workers to keep working for up to six months while employers ensure that their workers obtain proper documentation or PLKS during this period.

She added that employers could apply for an extension for the special permission on a case-by-case basis given that the application for passport or PLKS is time consuming.

“If you want undocumented workers to work for you, you have to let the State Government know through SWIMS.

“The State Government’s goal is to ensure all sectors hire documented workers.”

Nonny added that foreign workers registered in SWIMS will have the opportunity to go for targeted regularization 2.0.

“This is what the State Government wants … in the end, all foreign workers have to be legalized.”

She said SWIMS also provides a human resource platform with a payroll system option that could replace cash payment to foreign workers.

She said SWIMS allows the State Government to monitor the need for foreign workers in the respective industries.

For employers, she said SWIMS will improve the productivity of workers as those who are undocumented could continue working without worry while they get their documentation and PLKS in order.