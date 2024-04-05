Sabah explores opportunities with Australia

KUALA LUMPUR (April 5): Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Sabah, Phoong Jin Zhe paid a courtesy visit to Danielle Heinecke, the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia.

The visit aimed to deepen collaboration between the Sabah government and the Australian government across various sectors.

Phoong extended a warm welcome to Heinecke. He expressed the significance of strengthening ties between Sabah and Australia, given the strong cultural and educational connections between the regions.

“Many talented individuals from Sabah have graduated from Australian universities, and ongoing exchanges continue to enrich both communities,” he said.

Phoong also highlighted Australia’s commendable efforts in advancing renewable energy, particularly in regions like South Australia and Canberra, where some areas achieve 100% renewable energy generation.

He emphasized Sabah’s eagerness to learn from Australia’s successes in this field as Sabah recently has gained jurisdiction over energy from the federal government.

Furthermore, Phoong also discussed the potential for collaboration in other sectors such as the food industry, biomass, mining and green manufacturing.

He welcomed Australian enterprises to explore investment opportunities in Sabah, citing similarities between the regions’ lengthy coastlines and the potential for collaboration in desalination technology.

He also expressed a desire to enhance air connectivity between Sabah and Australia, particularly in the Perth-Kota Kinabalu route, to facilitate travel and strengthen people-to-people ties.

“This visit marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation. Heinecke and I have identified several areas of mutual interest and potential collaboration, laying the groundwork for initiatives that will benefit both parties in the future,” he stated.

Together at the visit were Phoong’s political secretary Chan Loong Wei and Assistant to Honorary Consul for Australia in Kota Kinabalu, Elton Sim.