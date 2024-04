KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh will be released once he gives his statement to the police here.

State police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed that police took him in for questioning based on reports made.

“We haven’t got his statement yet. Still in the process.

“He will be released after that,” said Jauteh when contacted by Malay Mail. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME