Samarahan Food and Cultural Festival aims to enter Malaysia Book of Records for most ‘ulam’ showcase

KUCHING (April 5): The Samarahan Food and Cultural Festival (SFCF) this year is aiming to showcase the most types of ‘ulam’ (vegetables served raw) and set it in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

In stating this, the Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the record attempts to showcase at least 70 types of different ulams at the festival.

He said the ulam exhibition would be held on the last day of the festival, set to be taking place at Aiman Mall in Kota Samarahan this May 10 to 19.

According to him, among the ulams to be displayed at the festival would be ‘paku uban’ (jungle fern), ‘tepus’ (wild ginger shoot), tapioca leaves, ‘bunga kantan’ (torch ginger flower) and ‘dabai’ (local olive).

“The organiser is working to provide at least 70 types of ulams.

“I love ulam and there are so many types, but I didn’t know it could reach up to 70. This will help to promote Sarawak’s traditional food,” he told reporters suring a press conference at his office in Baitul Makmur Building II here today.

Adding on, Abdul Karim said the festival would also showcase traditional products and local culture, with 83 stalls selling local food and crafts, including telecommunication, automotive and banking vendors.

He also said cultural performances such as ‘bermukun’ (singing, dancing and pantun recital accompanied by drums), the Malay Zapin Sindang dance performance, Chinese orchestra, Iban traditional drumming, and Bugis music performance would be showcased throughout the 10-day festival.

“SFCF will be held on 10-19 May this year, starting at 12pm until 10pm at Aiman Mall, Kota Samarahan with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry’s Kota Samarahan Municipal Council.

“Apart from that, other activities include a cooking competition of local fish like terubok, an eat-all-you-can pineapple challenge and a talent contest,” he said.

On that note, Abdul Karim believes the festival would bring more visitors to Samarahan, as it had attracted 98,819 visitors when it was organised two years ago.

“The last time SFCF was organised on December 10 to 16, 2022, it successfully attracted 98,819 visitors.

“Samarahan used to be looked upon as a downtrodden place but not anymore. It is now the fringe of Kuching and a food belt producing fruits, vegetables and fish,” he said.

Among those present at the press conference were Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wan who is Kota Samarahan MP, and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

SFCF is an annual tourism event held in Samarahan, held to introduce traditional food products, popular food, arts, customs, and culture as well as traditional games found in Sarawak.