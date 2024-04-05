Sarawak Energy: Tripping along Mambong transmission line cause of power outage in parts of Kuching

KUCHING (April 5): The sudden power outage affecting some parts of the city today was caused by a tripping incident along the Mambong transmission line, said Sarawak Energy Berhad (Sarawak Energy).

It said in a post in X at 5.20pm today that restoration efforts are underway and supply is being restored progressively.

Several areas in the city experienced a brief power outage shortly before 5pm, while others were still without power at the time of writing.

A quick check with Sarawak Energy’s Corporate Communication revealed that a full report via a statement would be issued later regarding the outage.