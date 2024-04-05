Sarawak General Hospital looking for patient Jong Boo Sen’s next of kin

KUCHING (April 5): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is looking for the next of kin of patient Jong Boo Sen.

The patient was taken to the SGH Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD) yesterday (April 4) for treatment after the public alerted police.

In a statement today, SGH said the patient used to live at No. 40, Lorong 3A, Sungai Maong Ulu, Jalan Keretapi, Kuching, while his latest address is No. 2, Lot 1678, Lorong 4, Taman Tunku, Miri.

The hospital was unable to acquire more information about Jong as he remains weak and confused.

He is currently admitted in the Male Medical Ward (Level 8) for further treatment.

The hospital is appealing to Jong’s next of kin to contact the ETD (Yellow Zone) on 082-276666 extension 5164 or the Male Medical Ward on 082-276666 extension 1811 immediately.