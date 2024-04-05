Sarawak police to be stationed at 49 accident hotspots under Op Selamat 22 for Aidilfitri

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak police will be stationed at 49 locations identified as accident hotspots during Op Selamat 22 from April 8-13 in connection with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said around 700 police personnel from each district will be deployed during the operation across the state.

“The main focus of this operation will be carried out along federal roads, state roads, and council roads, especially in areas which are prone to road crashes, traffic jams, and areas with a high volume of traffic,” he said in a statement today.

He said the operation spearheaded by the state’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department will involve every department from each district.

Mancha advised the public to always adhere to traffic laws, especially during this festive period.

“We will take stern action against anyone who is found to be violating the traffic laws. Always make road safety a top priority,” he said.

He said Op Selamat 22 would hopefully achieve its objective of reducing road crashes in Sarawak, especially fatal ones.

Besides road safety, the operation will also include patrols to deter break-ins or any other criminal activities at homes or business premises left vacant during the holiday period.