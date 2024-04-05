S’wak esports team for Sukma 2024 to be announced in May

KUCHING (April 5): The names of Sarawak’s esport athletes who will compete in the upcoming Malaysia Games (Sukma) will be announced in May, said Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu

“Now I know there’s still a long list, so by the end of May there will be a shortlist coming up,” he said, adding that he expected three gold medals from the Sarawak esports teams competing in Sukma.

He was speaking when officiating at the PC Image Esports Roadshow 2024 at Vivacity Megamall here today.

Meanwhile, Rentap said esports is one of the prestigious and lucrative sports events that offers substantial prizes to winning players.

“The esports industry is worth quite high, gained more than US$20 million per year. I was fortunate to be in Singapore two years ago for a DoTA 2 championship – where the prize money was SG$10 million. It is a very big market,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak E-Sports Association (Sesa) president Afiq Fadhli Narawi said that the Sukma Esports event will take place from Aug 20-24, adding that dedicated competing teams are currently in intensive training at the Esports Gym.

In anticipation of Sukma, he said the Sarawak Esports Expo 2024 (SAREX24) will be held from July 5-7 at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak.

Serving as a prelude to Sukma, Afiq said the event aims to provide esports athletes and management team with the final push they need to excel.