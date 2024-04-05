Treat tagang system as source of income, Dr Rundi reminds rural folk

KUCHING (April 5): The tagang system should no longer be seen as a mere hobby but as a viable source of income especially for people in the rural areas, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He stressed that this is crucial especially after only 102 out of 144 tagang systems remain active in Sarawak today despite being implemented statewide over the past 15 years.

“This is because we regarded this tagang system as a hobby, just like we create an aquarium for you to see and enjoy watching fish, but after 15 years, it is not practical for us to continue to think that way.

“We must not waste our time on activities that do not yield returns,” he said in his speech during his working visit to Kampung Terbat Mawang tagang system in Serian, one of the successful systems today.

Dr Rundi acknowledged the widespread recognition of Kampung Terbat, attributing it to the success of the tagang system.

However, he proposed diversifying income streams through ecotourism initiatives in the area.

He also stressed the importance of setting appropriate entrance fees, enhancing facilities and exploring additional revenue-generating activities such as handicrafts.

“We need to think outside the box and seek ways to increase income.

“I have discussed with (Kedup assemblyman) Datuk Martin Ben, he is planning to build chalets for ecotourism, and perhaps homestays. This is one way to increase income.

“You can also organise a community effort to beautify the riverbank, create nice seating areas, and provide facilities for fishing and so on. You shouldn’t be happy with the increase in the population of fish, you should only be happy if it can be translated into dollars and cents,” he said.

Addressing challenges faced by the rural communities, Dr Rundi underscored the importance of infrastructure, knowledge and attitude, emphasising the need for a paradigm shift towards seeking better livelihoods.

“We must accept challenges as opportunities. The challenge for us is complacency, and actually, successful people thrive on challenges,” he said.

“So, if someone succeeds here, whether in terms of business, education, job, career, and so on, it’s certain that others will feel that it can be done too.

“We must accept the fact that when given a task or entrusted with a responsibility to do something, we should take it as a calling so that we can fulfil it with full responsibility and integrity,” he added.

Dr Rundi’s inaugural visit included the release of fish fry into the tagang system.

His deputy Datuk Martin Ben was among those present at the event.